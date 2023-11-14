Ripple Bank, A New Generation Of Innovative Bank, Is About To Go Online

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) According to the official introduction of Ripple Bank, Ripple Bank is an innovative bank focusing on the field of encrypted digital currency. It was founded in 2018. It was jointly initiated and created by four institutions: Ripple Labs, Modulr, MerrillLynch Global Investments, and Moneynetinet. It is headquartered in Munich, Germany. Ripple Bank covers XRPP storage, transfer, credit and other services, aiming to connect banks, payment service providers and digital asset exchanges to achieve faster, more economical and more convenient global payments.







Ripple Bank's profits mainly come from the following eight points:

1 currency arbitrage: As a digital currency issued by Ripple Bank, XRPP has investment attributes. When the price of XRPP rises, investors can obtain profits from it.

2 exchange market arbitrage: XRPP and Market arbitrage.

3 with major online and offline casino games such as Las Vegas, Saipan, and PG for currency exchange: XRPP cooperates with major casinos, and XRPP can cooperate with major casino chips based on real-time currency prices. .

4 with foreign exchange liquidity providers XM, Swissquote Bank, and IG brokers for STP transactions: When the user's own order matches other orders on the order book, STP transactions will be performed. This is particularly important for XRPP to maintain a fair and transparent trading environment, as it helps prevent market price manipulation and ensures that trading activities accurately reflect true market interests.

5 lending agreement in cooperation with Compound: XRPP launches a decentralized lending platform. Users submit an application, and once the conditions are met, the contract code will be automatically executed without any manual interaction approval and other processes, thus greatly improving efficiency and protecting user privacy.

6 with AAVE to provide various debt products: XRPP will cooperate with AAVE to launch non-financial corporate debt financing instruments such as short-term financing bonds, non-public directional debt financing instruments, venture capital debt financing instruments, mass entrepreneurship and innovation special debt financing instruments, etc.

7 liquidity and trading volume to major exchanges in bear markets to prevent exchange trading volume from drying up.

8 token trading volume liquidity to major project parties in bear markets to prevent token trading volume from being too low.

XRPP is a platform governance token issued by Ripple Bank. It is different from XRP in that it mainly enables platform governance and ecological applications. The main purpose of XRP is cross-border payment. Its working principle is similar to that of blockchain. It also requires consensus to verify transactions on the Internet. However, XRP does not run on the blockchain, which also leads to the disadvantages of XRP's centralization. XRPP runs on the BSC chain and is completely decentralized to make up for the shortcomings of XRP. At the same time, XRPP holders can participate in platform governance. XRPP can also serve as an ecological currency for circulation and application in various ecosystems under Ripple Bank.







XRPP mainly includes XRPP DAO, XRPP Wallet, XRPP SocialFi, XRPP GameFi, XRPP Swap, XRPP decentralized lending and other ecosystems, and XRPP is constantly researching and developing new ecosystems to improve the XRPP ecosystem.

XRPP Wallet is a tool for managing digital currency private keys. It allows users to store, send and receive digital currencies and NFT virtual assets, and provides basic functions such as querying transaction history.

XRPP Wallet Features:

Decentralization: XRPP Wallet is completely decentralized. The user controls the key and private key. No one except the user can access the user's relevant information to ensure user privacy.

Secure encryption: XRPP Wallet uses zero-knowledge proof cryptography to protect users' assets and privacy.

Multi-signature: XRPP Wallet supports multi-signature technology, which requires multiple key owners to jointly sign for asset transfer or transaction to increase the security and control of the wallet.

Cross-platform transactions: XRPP Wallet supports a variety of operating systems and devices such as iOS, Android, and Web. It also supports transactions of digital currencies such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and virtual assets such as NFT. It ensures that users can freely trade and store various digital assets on different systems.

User-friendly: XRPP Wallet has a minimalist user interface and process, allowing users to manage their own numbers more conveniently and quickly, even for first-time users.

The XRPP SocialFi social platform is a social media platform that integrates interactivity, diversity, personalized recommendations, privacy protection, globalization and cross-platform support to provide users with a more high-quality, convenient and interesting social experience. Diversity: Supports various forms of content sharing, including text, pictures, videos, links, etc. Users can share and express according to their interests and hobbies.

Personalized recommendations: Through big data and artificial intelligence technology, we recommend more personalized content and friends to users based on their interests and behaviors, increasing the accuracy and efficiency of social networking.

Privacy protection: Focus on user privacy protection. Users can set their own privacy permissions to protect their personal information and communication content from illegal access and use.

Globalization: Supporting multiple languages and regions, users can communicate and interact with other users across national borders and language barriers, increasing the breadth and depth of social interaction.

Cross-platform support: Supports multiple operating systems and devices, including iOS, Android, Web, etc. Users can socialize and interact on different platforms conveniently and quickly.

XRPP GameFi connects ChatGPT with various game platforms through API technology, allowing users to achieve one-stop login. At the same time, users can exchange and transfer game assets in various game platforms through the platform token XRPP. At the same time, XRPP GameFi also contains P2E functions, and users can complete corresponding tasks according to the platform instructions to earn income.

XRPP Swap can realize automatic quantification of AI through AI artificial intelligence technology, and calculate the most beneficial investment and financial management methods for users based on the AI model. At the same time, XRPP Swap also greatly reduces transaction gas fees through the XRP cross-chain payment system, while achieving 3-5 Fast payment within seconds makes users' transaction costs lower and more efficient.

The advantages of the XRPP decentralized lending platform include four major characteristics: low threshold, high transparency, decentralization, and fast payment.

It allows users to conduct lending transactions more conveniently, while also reducing intermediate links and costs.

XRPP DAO is a decentralized organization based on DRipple Bank. Its governance system and development plan are as follows:

Token Staking and Delegation: Proof-of-Stake allows token holders to stake their tokens into staking.

Validator ranking: All candidate validators will be ranked based on the number of tokens bound to them.

Reward sharing: Validators can share some (or all) of the block rewards they receive with delegators.

Penalties and slashes: Validators face“slashes,” which are punitive measures for bad behavior, such as double-signing or erratic behavior. Slashing will cause validators to lose some or all of their bonded tokens, thereby reducing their equity and participation rights.

Unbonding Period: To ensure that tokens remain bonded when bad behavior is discovered, validators and delegators have an“unbonding period.”

Network security and decentralization: The proof-of-stake mechanism increases the security and decentralization of the network by incentivizing currency holders to entrust reliable verifiers and punishing verifiers with bad behavior.