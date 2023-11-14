Israeli Entity Continues Bombardment Of Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity continued Tuesday its bombardment of a number of villages and towns in Southern Lebanon.

The Israeli entity targeted the village of Labbouneh in the early hours of Tuesday with a number of missiles, and fired flares on outskirts of the towns of Naqoura and Tayr Harfa.

On Monday, the Israeli entity targeted a media team covering field developments in the town of Yaroun, south of Beirut, with two missiles.

Since the start of the aggression against Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Israeli entity has repeatedly bombed villages and towns in Southern Lebanon, leaving civilian casualties.

