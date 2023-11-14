Palestinian Martyred, Others Arrested In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One Palestinian was martyred and several were arrested in different parts of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Medical sources said that one Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in Tulkarm, rising the death toll in the city and its camp to six.

At dawn today, three Palestinians were martyred after they were targeted by a missile fired by an Israeli drone. Two more were martyred last night after the Israeli occupation forces broke into Tulkarm camp.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces arrested a child in Aida Camp, north of Bethlehem, after raiding and searching his family's house.

The occupation forces also arrested three Palestinians in Qalqilya, seven in Hebron, three in Ramallah, and two in Nablus.

Different parts of the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank are subjected to daily arrests and incursions by the Israeli occupation forces who often clash with the Palestinians and fire live and rubber bullets and poisonous gas bombs. The pace of the occupation's assaults increased in conjunction with the unprecedent brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which left thousands martyred and injured, mostly children and women.

MENAFN14112023000067011011ID1107423336