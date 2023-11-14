Qatar Dispatches More Aid To War-Hit Gazans

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater headed Qatar's delegation, which arrived Tuesday in Arish and Rafah cities of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt to deliver an additional aid package to the fraternal Palestinian people.

The delegation included representatives of the Qatar Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), and Qatar Charity.

The additional aid, which includes a field hospital, shelter supplies, and medical and food materials, comes within the framework of Qatar's standing by the fraternal Palestinian people and its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions as a result of the Israeli bombing that the Gaza Strip is being subjected to.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Qatar's thanks to Egypt for its efforts in delivering the aid to the Palestinian people.

She said that she witnessed the delivery of the Qatari aid. In that context, she discussed with the Egyptian side the challenges associated with the intransigence of the Israeli occupation and the inaction of the international community, stressing that Qatar will strive with the brothers in Egypt and UNRWA to deliver aid to those who need it in Gaza despite the obstacles.

HE Lolwah AlKhater underscored that Qatar strongly stands by the fraternal Palestinian people and will continue supporting them to overcome the catastrophic humanitarian challenges they are exposed to as a result of the long siege and ongoing aggression.

She also stressed that Qatar will continue its efforts to break the collective punishment imposed on Gaza, pointing out that the co-ordination in that context is ongoing with the brothers as one of the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic summit held recently in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

