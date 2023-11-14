Amir Receives Credentials Of New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received the credentials of six new ambassadors to the State at his Amiri Diwan office Tuesday.

His Highness the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Alain Perez Torres, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Salehabadi, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic Ioannis Ioannidis, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore Wong Chow Ming, Ambassador of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay Marcelo Esteban Gerona Morales, and Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania Mohamed Habibu Awesi.

is Highness the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them success in their duties and the ties between Qatar and their countries further development and growth. For their part, the ambassadors conveyed the greetings of the leaders of their countries to His Highness the Amir, and their wishes for further development and progress for the Qatari people. The ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

MENAFN14112023000067011011ID1107423331