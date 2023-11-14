Griffith Foods' Chef Davide Bossi, Regional Culinary Director Regarding Bees And Honey

MENAFN - 3BL) We had the opportunity to sit down with Chef Davide Bossi , Regional Culinary Director at Griffith Foods, to ask him about his interest in bees and honey, part of our 2024 Food and Flavor Outlook. His response was as follows:

“As a chef, I'm mindful of where our food comes from. As a Griffith Foods Chef, I'm also committed to act responsibly and care for our planet. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO ), a third of the world's food production depends on bees. Nuts and fruits including almonds, avocados, cranberries, apples, and crops such as soybeans, are all pollinated by bees.

I love bees and of course, the honey they produce. Honey is an essential ingredient that I use to create a vast variety of savory, spicy and sweet culinary delights.”

Join us as we explore The Buzz on Honey together!

