CACI Is Recognized For Small Business Advocacy And Veterans Support

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., November 14, 2023 /3BL/ - CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI ) announced today that it has received the National Veteran Small Business Coalition's (NVSBC) Champions Award for exceeding the NVSBC-established goals for subcontracting to service-disabled and veteran owned small businesses (SD/VOSB's) during the federal government's fiscal year 2022.

“Receiving the NVSBC Champions Award for the 13th time is an incredible honor,” said Dan Cuviello, CACI Senior Vice President of business development.“Throughout the years, CACI has cultivated long-term relationships with a variety of small businesses, which have greatly enriched our ability to provide their businesses with continuous opportunities to take on new challenges. We are thankful for our esteemed VOSB partnerships, as we continue to address our customers' most critical mission objectives.”

CACI values the thousands of small business partnerships it has fostered since its founding in 1962 that have led to new capabilities, enhanced skill sets, and innovative technologies. As a proud member of the HUBZone Contractors National Council, National Center for Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP), and NVSBC, CACI is dedicated to supporting small business growth and advocating for underserved communities. To support these efforts, the company has established the Small Business Advocacy Office, led by Executive Director Wayne Pizer, to identify potential new teaming opportunities and enhance its government contracting capabilities.

“This prestigious award underscores CACI's benevolent company culture and commitment to expanding its footprint in the federal marketplace,” said Wayne Pizer, CACI Executive Director of Small Business.

“We will continue to build mutually beneficial relationships with diverse small businesses as we approach future national security pursuits.”

In addition to being a 13-time recipient of the Champion of Veteran Enterprise Award, CACI has been honored with the Nunn-Perry Award for excellence twice in recognition of its outstanding performance in the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. Currently, five small businesses are participating in CACI's Mentor Protégé Program, benefiting from a wide spectrum of management, technical, and developmental support.

Learn more about CACI's alliance principles and strategies.

