T-Mobile Shows Virginia Love With $50,000 Donation To Nonprofit Organizations

(MENAFN- 3BL) BELLEVUE, Wash., November 14, 2023 /3BL/ - T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced a donation totaling $50,000 to five Virginia nonprofit organizations that are making a difference in their communities. The organizations - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank , Children's Hospital Foundation of Richmond at VCU , H.E.R. – Help and Emergency Response , The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia, and the United Service Organization (USO) - each received a $10,000 donation. In a show of hands-on support, local T-Mobile employees participated in check presentations and a day of service at each of the organizations. T-Mobile employees in Virginia had the opportunity to select the organizations as part of the company's Difference Maker Award - a quarterly recognition program launched earlier this year to recognize top-ranked business performance areas across the company.

"T-Mobile is thrilled to contribute to these remarkable nonprofits as we recognize our Virginia employees' achievements,” said Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group.“These teammates have demonstrated their commitment to making a meaningful impact through the Difference Maker Award, and these donations represent our dedication to building stronger and more vibrant communities throughout the state."

Here is a closer look at how T-Mobile's donations are making a difference.

( Arlington, VA ) USO - The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation.

“The USO is grateful for the generous support of T-Mobile. The contributions they make have a direct impact on the lives of our service members and their families, especially during the upcoming holiday season. This can be one of the most challenging times for those who are deployed and separated from their loved ones. These partnerships make such a difference for our service members and their families,” said John Falin, Executive Director of USO Mid-Atlantic.

( Portsmouth, VA ) H.E.R. – Help and Emergency Response -Help and Emergency Response, Inc. provides leadership, advocacy, and resources to survivors and communities affected by domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. The work of Help and Emergency Response, Inc. will create a safe and prosperous future for all through awareness, services, and training for lasting change in the communities we serve.

“We are so thankful to T-Mobile for providing H.E.R. with this $10,000 grant. Without funding like this we wouldn't be able to provide the lifesaving emergency services that we do to survivors in need. This money will allow us to support over 500 survivors of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Homelessness within the cities of Portsmouth and Chesapeake Virginia. These funds will go into our crisis service programs which provide basic needs, stabilization, empowerment services, and so much more. We could not do what we do without the support of the community. Thank you for supporting our mission of providing leadership, advocacy, and resources,” said Deborah Apperson, Community Engagement Manager, Help and Emergency Response, Inc.

( Richmond, VA ) Children's Hospital Foundation - Children's Hospital Foundation is dedicated to funding and advocating for pediatric initiatives that improve the status of health care and the quality of life for children in our region. The Foundation provides support for the programs and initiatives of Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and the more than 70,000 children and families it serves each year. Children's Hospital Foundation depends on the support of individuals, businesses, and other organizations to help us continue our mission of supporting excellence in health care for children.“Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU relies heavily on our community to ensure all kids receive world-class care right here at home. It's with partners like T-Mobile that allow us to continue to elevate our care for children in our region and beyond. We are so grateful for the support from T-Mobile this year!” Stephanie Allan, Vice President for Corporate Partnerships at Children's Hospital Foundation .

( Richmond, VA ) The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia -Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit purpose driven to strengthen men to be better husbands/co-parents and more active fathers for true systemic change in the Commonwealth.

“When I heard the news, I was speechless. A big corporation that is willing to help a grassroots nonprofit organization like ours, not just the big ones everyone has heard of, shows a true commitment to the community T-Mobile serves. We are truly honored." Chris Beach, Chief Executive Officer, The Fatherhood Foundation of Virginia.

( Verona, VA ) Blue Ridge Area Food Bank -The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its network of 400+ partners help provide food for people living with hunger across 25 counties and 8 cities throughout the Blue Ridge region. The Food Bank operates four distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester, and Verona.

“With colder months ahead and inflation still very much present, our guests face unfathomable choices between putting food on their table, heating their home, or paying for other critical, daily expenses. Partners like T-Mobile help the Food Bank fill in those gaps and set a place at the table for everyone,” said Millie Winstead, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank's Director of Development & Community Engagement.

T-Mobile's Ongoing Commitment to Virginia

These donations underscore T-Mobile's ongoing commitment to making a difference in communities throughout Virginia. Other investments include recent network enhancements, and the Un-carrier's Hometown Grants program , which provides funding to 100 small towns each year to use towards city beautification projects, public improvements and more. Since launching the five-year program in 2021, four towns in Virginia – Stuart, Staunton, Luray, and New Castle – have already received grants totaling more than $210,000.

In addition, Project 10Million is T-Mobile's $10 initiative aimed at helping close the digital divide in education by offering free internet connectivity and mobile hotspots to up to ten million eligible student households across the U.S. Through T-Mobile's education programs, the company has connected over 92,000 students, from 80 school districts across Virginia and is also offering school districts free and heavily subsidized data plans and access to affordable laptops and tablets. By the end of 2022, T-Mobile had provided $4 in services and connected more than 5.3M students across the U.S. through Project 10Million and our other education initiatives.

