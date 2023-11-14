Our Commitment To Caregivers

(MENAFN
- 3BL) This month, Alkermes acknowledges the important role of family members who are caregivers for their loved ones. We applaud your selflessness, dedication and unconditional love. Your efforts inspire us to continue developing innovative medicines that have the potential to make a meaningful difference. Hear from Steve Schiavo, our Senior Vice President of Human Resources, as he reflects on how we work to support caregiving employees:
MENAFN14112023007202015466ID1107423286
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.