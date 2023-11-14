Mint Explainer: What Does Rishi Sunak's Cabinet Reshuffle Mean For India?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "A dramatic cabinet reshuffle in the United Kingdom has seen British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sack Home Secretary Suella Bravermann – replacing her with former foreign secretary James Cleverly – and bring former prime minister David Cameron back into politics as foreign secretary.

