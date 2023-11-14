IMD Predicts Very Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Odisha On Nov 16 Due To Low Pressure Area, Know Details

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A low-pressure area formed over the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a deep depression and cause heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on November 16, said IMD on Tuesday its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the coastal areas of Odisha will witness windspeeds of 45kmph to 65 kmph following the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman and Nicobar Islands is likely to intensify into a depression over the West-Central Bay of Bengal on November 15, said IMD scientist Umashankar Dash Read: Tamil Nadu rains: IMD issues Orange alert; educational institutions to remain closed today. Details here\"Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and may intensify into a deep depression over West-Central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast on November 16,\" Dash said, adding that subsequently the system would re-curve north-northeastwards and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on November 17 Read: Tamil Nadu news: Incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging; IMD predicts heavy rains till 8 NovOdisha weather forecast for November 15-Light to moderate rainfall with thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Malkangiri, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Cuttack, predicted IMD in its weather bulletin on Tuesday.-The rest of the districts of Odisha are likely to experience dry weather on Wednesday.-In its notice, the IMD predicted that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from November 15 to November 17 till further notice. The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall will occur at a few places in new coastal districts of Odisha on November 15. The Intensity of downpours will increase on November 16.-Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to remain in coastal areas adjoining the Northwest Bay of Bengal from 16th to 18th November.-On 15th November,
squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over Westcentral Bay of Bengal.
