Michael Vaughan, Former England Cricket Captain, Gets A Haircut And Shave At Mumbai's Roadside Barber (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) While covering the ICC Men's ODI World Cup in India, Michael Vaughan, the ex-England Cricket Team captain, recently shared a video on social media, showcasing his makeover at a Mumbai roadside barber shop. In the time-lapse footage, Vaughan enjoys a "Diwali party trim" and a relaxing head massage from his "good friend Dinajayal." The cricketer, seated in a chair draped with a cloth, undergoes the haircut with visible satisfaction. Vaughan also posted a photo of himself getting a shave from the same barber, sharing his experience on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai. Social media reactions poured in, with users applauding the authenticity and skill of local barbers and expressing amusement at Vaughan's grooming adventures.
Since being shared, his posts have amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.
"You can tell the barber after he is done "ekdum chakachak ho gaya" - he will absolutely love it," said a user.
A second person added, "Getting professional hair cut in the expensive showroom is a myth...You may get the best even road sides..."
"Great ur spreading our local boys for work !!" remarked a person.
"First with the haircut and now shaving. Obsession is unreal," added another user.
Also Read:
Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023
MENAFN14112023007385015968ID1107423229
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.