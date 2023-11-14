A Step-By-Step Guide To Lock Aadhaar Biometric Information

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fraudsters have found numerous ways to dupe innocent people, by stealing credit card details, hacking bank accounts, sometimes by hacking smartphones too; the latest trick in their armoury is to use Aadhaar authentication.

The Aadhaar biometric lock is a security feature that allows you to disable biometric authentication for your Aadhaar card.

This implies that identity authentication cannot be performed using your fingerprints or iris scans. You might want to lock your Aadhaar biometric for the many reasons.



For instance, locking your biometric can assist to safeguard your security and privacy if you have misplaced your Aadhaar card or if you are worried about identity theft.

To lock your Aadhaar biometric, you can either visit an Aadhaar enrollment center or use the online Aadhaar portal.



Go to the official UIDAI website. Go to "" to access the official UIDAI website.

Find the option to "Lock/Unlock Biometrics". Locate and click the "Lock/Unlock Biometrics" button on the UIDAI webpage to continue. Type in your Aadhaar ID. Your 12-digit Aadhaar number must be entered in the space provided.





Also Read |

iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report



Enter the Code of Security. Enter the security code that is displayed on the page to confirm that you are a human user.

Create a One-Time Password (OTP). Select "Generate OTP" from the menu. You will get an OTP on the registered cellphone number.

Type in the OTP. Take the OTP out of your mobile device and input it into the UIDAI online portal. Secure Your Fingerprints. You will be given the opportunity to lock your biometrics after entering the OTP. Press the "Lock" button to make this function active.

This facility aims to strengthen privacy and confidentiality of resident's biometrics data.

Also Read |

Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more