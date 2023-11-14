MP Election 2023: Free Visit To Ayodhya For Women, Senior Citizens If BJP Retains Power, Promises Rajnath

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said women and senior citizens in Madhya Pradesh will be taken to Ayodhya for a visit to the Ram temple if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains power in the state.

Speaking at a rally in the Ratlam district's Jaora constituency ahead of Friday's assembly elections, Singh said that the party had vowed at the beginning of its journey in 1980 that no power in the world could stop it from building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya once it gained a majority in both houses of Parliament. "I am here to extend an invitation to you to attend the temple's consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024," he declared.

The Union minister said, "The BJP has decided that women and the elderly will be taken to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram temple if it retains power in Madhya Pradesh." According to him, there is no religious discrimination on the part of the BJP government.

The BJP leader claimed that even though the Congress ruled the nation uninterruptedly for 50–55 years, and having as its motto "garibi hatao" (eradicate poverty)," the party was unable to do so. He said that the previous Madhya Pradesh Congress administration, led by Kamal Nath, halted several Central initiatives out of political animosity.





India has become a powerful nation in the globe under the Narendra Modi government, Singh stated, adding, "We will not spare anyone if they mess with India." According to the Union minister, the Modi government significantly lessened corruption by implementing significant systemic adjustments.

