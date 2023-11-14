Inzamam-Ul-Haq's Old Video Claiming Harbhajan Singh's Interest In Islam Resurfaces; Sparks Netizens' Curiosity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Inzamam

Also read:

Pakistan to sack entire coaching staff including Mickey Arthur following poor show at the ODI World Cup 2023 - Report

In one of the old videos shared by the X user,

Inzamam recounted a time when renowned Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed interest in Maulana Tariq Jameel's teachings. The former Pakistani cricketer had said, "We had kept a room where we offered our Namaz. After the Namaz, Maulana Tariq Jameel used to speak to us for sometime. During that time, we invited Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan to come pray along with the rest of the Pakistan team. A few other players also used to join us. They did not offer Namaz, but they used to sit and listen to what Maulana Tariq Jameet would have to say."

"One day, Harbhajan Singh told that my heart tells me to listen to Maulana's words. He didn't know who this person was, but he said, "Dil karta hai iski baat maan lu." Then I told, "Listen to him, what is the harm." He said, "Tumhe dekhke ruk jaata hu. (I stop after seeing you)" I responded, "Mujhe dekhke kyu ruk jaate ho? (why do you stop after seeing me)," Inzamam claimed.

The resurfaced video sparked a massive reaction from Indian X users, with several tagging Harbhajan Singh and asked is whether Inzamam's claims were true.

A Google image reverse search on the video revealed that the video went viral in September 2022 as well. However, it remains unclear which year the original video was recorded.

"Sehwag, Harbhajan, you should reveal more such details about what the Pakistani players tried to do during the India tours of Pakistan in 2004 and 2006," remarked the user who posted the old video.

Another user said, "This conversion business never stops," while a third user commented, "How much of this is true, Harbhajan Singh? Big statement this."

"Inzamam Ul Haq is a classic example of how dabbling with religious extreme can destroy a sportsperson's career," noted a fourth user.