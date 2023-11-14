Ras Al Khaimah Shines At Global Media Congress: A Beacon Of Innovation & Culture

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Ras Al Khaimah welcomed visitors from around the world today to its immersive pavilion, which highlights the Emirate's remarkable sustainable development journey, on the first day of the Global Media Congress (GMC) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE's northernmost Emirate showcased to national and international media stakeholders all the reasons why it is fast becoming the go-to destination in the region to live, work and explore.

Visitors to Ras Al Khaimah's dynamic exhibition space, inspired by the colors of the natural world, were introduced to Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (RAKGMO) initiatives and strategic plans aimed at enhancing the Emirate's presence on the global media scene, and to the Emirate's sustainable development achievements, which have been put in place to ensure a bright future for current and future generations.

Her Excellency Heba Fatani, Director General of RAKGMO, will participate in a keynote panel discussion tomorrow on 'Nurturing Talent to Stimulate Creativity and Increased Opportunities in an Enhanced Media Ecosystem' alongside other media leaders, which provides an opportunity to highlight Ras Al Khaimah's growing contribution to the media landscape.

“Inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ras Al Khaimah is attracting international recognition as a prime destination for living, working and exploring, with its exceptional quality of life, enticing opportunities for business and tourism, and a captivating natural environment at the heart of the narrative,” Ms. Fatani said.“It is our foremost objective to share the Emirate's inspiring stories with the world.”

“RAKGMO continues to embrace innovation, creativity and cultural exchange, while celebrating the transformative power of the media to connect and communicate with audiences from around the world,” she continued.“We invite all attendees to visit Ras Al Khaimah's pavilion, experience the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, engage with our media experts and discover the exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth that our Emirate offers.”

Ras Al Khaimah Radio Authority Director-General and journalist Mohammed Ghanem Mustafa, hosted 'The Live Broadcast' from the pavilion, featuring leading figures from the media sector. It is the first radio show in the UAE to broadcast live across all three days of Global Media Congress.

This year's Congress focuses on the themes of Sustainability; Innovation and Latest Technologies in Media; Sports Media; Youth, Education and the Future of Media. It offers a prominent platform for media professionals, journalists and industry leaders to connect and collaborate, and serves as a hub for meaningful discussion and networking opportunities that will positively impact and shape the future of the global media landscape.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO's tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate's Jebel Jais, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world's longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE's highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world's population within four hours' flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate's GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah's economic flexibility and strength. Ras Al Khaimah has been rated in the 'A' range by Fitch and Standard & Poor's international ratings agencies for 15 years. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with a population of 0.4 million people in 2023. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.