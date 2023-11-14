Haber Law Elevates Commitment To Next Generation Through Transition To LLP

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Prominent Partners Ascend to Equity Partners

MIAMI, FL., Nov. 14, 2023 – Miami-based Haber Law , a leading S. Florida law firm specializing in complex business litigation, condominium/HOA, construction law and real estate, today announced a significant milestone. The firm will transition from a Professional Association (P.A.) to a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), effective January 1, 2024 – a strategic move poised to drive the firm's long-term growth and enhance stability.

Many of the partners will now be promoted to equity partners, solidifying their dedication to the Firm's success, including Rebecca Casamayor, Steve Davis, Jonathan Goldstein, Harold Lewis, David Podein, Roger Slade, and Franchesco Soto. Additionally, David Haber will remain the Managing and Founding Partner of the firm.

“This transition to an LLP structure showcases a commitment to adapt and thrive in a dynamic legal landscape and prepare the next generation of leaders in our legal community. Our equity partners are now well-positioned to successfully steer the firm into the future,” says Haber.

About Haber Law

Haber Law is a 30-attorney law firm based in Miami, Florida that specializes in Complex Business Litigation, Construction Law, Real Estate, Finance, Transactional Law, and Condominium Association and HOA Law. The Firm is committed to its core values of integrity, service, dedication, innovation, diversity, and success. Haber Law can be found online at and can be reached at 305-379-2400.

