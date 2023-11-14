(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/14/2023 - 9:54 AM EST - Argonaut Gold Inc. : Today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as well as a progress update for the Magino mine. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise specified. Revenues of $104.8 million was 39% higher than $75.3 million from the third quarter of 2022, Net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.00 per share. Argonaut Gold Inc. shares T.AR are trading down $0.01 at $0.46.
MENAFN14112023000212011056ID1107422538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.