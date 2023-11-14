(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks in Play

11/14/2023 - 9:54 AM EST - Argonaut Gold Inc. : Today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, as well as a progress update for the Magino mine. All dollar amounts are expressed in United States dollars, unless otherwise specified. Revenues of $104.8 million was 39% higher than $75.3 million from the third quarter of 2022, Net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.00 per share. Argonaut Gold Inc. shares T.AR are trading down $0.01 at $0.46.

