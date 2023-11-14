(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Get Ready to Laugh Your Boots off with Evening Zoo in the Country!

Comedy and Country Music collide in the most hilarious way possible! Get ready to laugh your boots off and tap your toes on the American Country Radio Network, where we play everything "From the Twang to the Next BIG Thang," and is Veteran.

I am re-launching a fictional land called "The Evening Zoo in the Country," that I created in 2015. This show is filled with eccentric cast members and outrageous characters whose sole purpose is to bring you nonstop fun. With the Evening Zoo in the Country, you can rest easy knowing that there NO boring politics, NO social media rants, and NO world events' commentary. The Zoo is here to lift your spirits and keep you laughing 'til the cows come home!

The Evening Zoo in the Country is proud to announce the re-launch of their side-splitting country music comedy evening show! Grab your cowboy hat, turn up the volume, and prepare for two hours of nonstop hilarity like you've never experienced before!

This one-of-a-kind radio show combines the best of comedy, country music, and good ol' radio nostalgia. Each day of the week brings a different theme to tickle your funny bone. Whether you're starting your week with the wild "Maniac Monday" or getting freaky on "Dance Track, Freaky, Frickin' Friday," I promise you an escape from all the serious stuff in life!

You might just catch the Evening Zoo in the Country show on your local radio channel! But if your nearby station isn't airing it, no worries at all! You can still enjoy the podcast at the official website, .

If you're interested in becoming a local affiliate, I got you covered there too, and best part of the Evening Zoo in the Country is the price. When you contract the Evening Zoo, you will only pay what you think its worth, with your donation. (there may be an additional charge for personalization and/or extra production, which would be included in your contract)

Let me whisk you away to a world of laughter, music, and unadulterated joy with the Evening Zoo in the Country. It's exactly what your imagination has been begging for - and let's face it, your imagination is too fabulous to be ignored!

