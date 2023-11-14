Kazakhstan To Step Up Collaboration With Saudi Investors To Advance Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan will step up collaboration with Saudi investors to
advance joint projects, Azernews reports, citing
Interfax.
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov highlighted the urgency of
completing necessary official procedures to advance joint
investment initiatives with Saudi Arabia, including a 1GW wind
power plant in the Zhetysu region, the government press office
said.
The government meeting discussed the construction of the large
wind farm scheduled to begin in 2025, upon reaching a final
agreement. Smailov instructed "central government agencies to
complete all necessary official procedures."
The government meeting also covered new projects in agriculture,
pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, and other sectors.
"Kazak Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov called for stepping up
efforts in working with Saudi Arabian investors at all levels. He
asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kazakh diplomatic
mission in Jeddah, the national company Kazakh Invest, and other
relevant government agencies and organizations to adopt a more
dynamic approach and identify potential projects," the government
said.
Smailov asked for a business forum to be organized to bring
together entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia's Acwa Power, a global leader in renewable energy,
is set to construct the Zhetysu region's 1 GW wind power plant near
the Dzungar Gate. A memorandum with Acwa Power was signed in July
2022, followed by an agreement in March 2023 on joint project
principles. Acwa Power's portfolio spans 12 countries and includes
various renewable energy sources like solar, geothermal, and wind
power.
