Xi-Biden Meeting: From Bali To San Francisco

The White House's confirmation of the Xi-Biden meeting in San
Francisco next week has become a hot topic in the international
media, which has also swayed social media around the globe. Since
this meeting has strategic significance in terms of the revival of
socio-economic relations, the removal of consequential geopolitical
barriers, and converging geostrategic trans-regional spheres,
hopefully both leaders will try to stabilise relations to achieve
mutually beneficial propositions.
The objective of the meeting will likely act as a catalyst for
further negotiations. The upcoming meeting comes about a year after
the two leaders met in person during the G20 summit in Bali,
Indonesia, last year.
Since neither the US nor China have intentionally shared any
agenda with the media, it is impulsively flooded with lots of
guesses, numerous speculations, rumours, and conspiracy theories.
However, both leaders will likely discuss the crucial issue of
restoring a U.S.-China military hotline to prevent any escalations
between the two countries. Regional experts are optimistic about
the outcome of the meeting, which will yield a resumption of
high-level military communications and an agreement to address the
fentanyl crisis.
It expects that matters pertaining to the U.S.-China bilateral
relationship, macro-economic stability, climate change, artificial
intelligence, the strategic importance of maintaining open lines of
communication, and a range of regional and global issues, i.e., the
continued Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Israel-Palestine war, and
moreover, matters of disagreement, i.e., Taiwan and the South China
Sea, will also be discussed because both countries have a shared
interest in global stability and a stable global economy, creating
immense opportunities and reimbursements for both sides. In
addition, maintaining an open dialogue with China will gain Biden's
support from the US public.
Being a responsive player in international cooperation and
global governance, China signed a declaration at the AI Safety
Summit, hosted by the UK at Bletchley Park, signalling a commitment
to an international approach to AI and its use earlier in
November.
Naturally, after the Bali summit last year and the meeting of
two leaders, hopes were high that the two countries could fix their
faulty lines. But conflicting realities and false and fake
propaganda about the balloon controversy further delayed Secretary
of State Antony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing.
Afterward, Chinese openness, transparency, and diplomatic wisdom
encouraged the rise of political wisdom and bilateral diplomatic
connectivity in Biden's administration. Since then, a series of
meetings between top U.S. and Chinese officials have paved the way
for next week's meeting.
In this connection, Blinken travelled to Beijing in June and met
with Xi to try to restore confidence between the two sides. The
National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, recently met with China's
foreign minister, Wang Yi, in Washington to further regularise open
channels of communication and dialogue. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen, Special Climate Envoy John Kerry, CIA Director William
Burns, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimando tripped to China in the
last six months. The two sides have also launched consultations on
arms control, maritime concerns, and debt issues which good omen
for both countries. Hopefully, this meeting could cap tension
levels and offer some stability for further negotiations.
Obviously, the timing of this meeting is crucial. Both countries
are apparently in search of mutual consensus, concessions, and
accommodations to strike a balance amid strategic competition in an
increasingly precarious world. It is indispensable for the U.S. and
the West at large to acknowledge that China plays a significant
role in determining the course of the relationship and global
stability and aims for a workable.
Economically and financially, there is a lot at stake for the
international corporations and markets, corporate giants including
Apple, Nike, and Caterpillar are heavily reliant on the Chinese
market to drive revenue and growth, while China remains the world's
manufacturing epicenter. Thus success of this meeting would be a
stimulator for the multinational companies' growth and
trans-regional marketing niches.
In summary, all global stakeholders, countries, communities,
investors, and corporations are eager to see US-China cooperation
in addressing a range of global issues such as nuclear arms
control, climate change, and the regulation of artificial
intelligence.
Both countries should follow the philosophy of accommodation
that can establish the required boundaries to prevent competition
from escalating into conflict, while actively seeking avenues for
cooperation on pressing global challenges.
In this connection, the US should discard the role of the
ultimate decider and recognise China's substantial role and
responsibility in shaping the intricate dynamics of this
relationship.
Nevertheless, the Xi-Biden meeting during the APEC Summit offers an
ideal setting for both countries to rekindle the spirit of
collaboration and cooperation, reminiscent of the framework for
cooperation that emerged from the previous year's G-20 meeting in
Bali.
The summit offers an opportunity to inject stability into an
increasingly precarious world. Both nations must acknowledge their
common challenges and seek new areas of cooperation while
considering the priorities of allies, companies, and investors who
demand a balanced and nuanced approach to U.S.-China relations.
Last but not least, the San Francisco meeting should rest
bilateral strategic priorities, strike a balance between
competition and cooperation, and set a new path ideally free from
all false and fake propaganda for mutually achieving a prosperous,
progressive, stable, and sustainable world and economy. It should
also help in addressing various global challenges rather than
exploiting them.
The author, Dr Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, is an executive
director at the Centre for South & International Studies (CSAIS) in
Islamabad.
He is also a regional expert on China, CPEC, & BRI.
