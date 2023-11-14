Yermak Discusses Cooperation With UK PM's Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak discussed cooperation with Secretary of the National Security Council, National Security Advisor to the UK Prime Minister Timothy Barrow.

According to Ukrinform, Yermak said this in a post on Telegram .

“During the meeting with the Secretary of the National Security Council, NSA to the Prime Minister of Great Britain, Timothy Barrow, we discussed the issues related to the Peace Formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky," said the head of the President's Office of Ukraine.

Yermak also thanked him for participating in meetings of national security advisors regarding the Peace Formula.

They also discussed the cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain for Ukraine's victory.

"Great Britain is a great friend of Ukraine. We are grateful for the support," Yermak said.

As reported by Ukrinform, advisers to the leaders of the United States, Great Britain, Germany and France assure that their countries will support Ukraine as long as it is necessary to achieve a just peace.