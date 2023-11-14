Azerbaijani Silver Medalist Of Ojag Sports Club Contest To Treat Medal As Apple Of Her Eye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. I will hang the
medal in the most visible place in the apartment as a reminder of
this happy moment. Silver medalist of the Ojag Sports Club Open
Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in the exercise without
apparatus among gymnasts born in 2017 (group B), pupil of the Ojag
Sports Club Farida Jalilova told Trend .
"This is my first medal, so the award is especially valuable for
me. It will always give me an extra incentive to train. Today I
took second place, and I hope I will show the best result at the
next start," the six-year-old athlete said.
According to the young gymnast, her mother and grandmother
watched her performance in the audience.
"The audience in the stands is very friendly, supports
absolutely all participants, and welcomes them with applause. I am
especially pleased that my mother and grandmothers saw my
performance and how I was awarded," she added.
The Open Championship of the Ojag Sports Club in rhythmic
gymnastics is being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku
on November 14–15.
Some 206 gymnasts from 24 clubs in Azerbaijan take part in the
competition. Competitions are held in various age categories.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107422522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.