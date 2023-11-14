3 Aid Aircraft For Gaza Land At Egypt's Al Arish Airport

Cairo, Nov 14 (Petra) -- Three aid planes from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar Tuesday landed at Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport heading to the Gaza Strip.The Egyptian Red Crescent Society said about 9,000 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza has arrived until November 10, as donations from world nations, including Jordan.

