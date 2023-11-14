Kingdom's Tourism Income At $6.4Bln In First 10 Months 2023-CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -The Kingdom's tourism revenue grew by 34.7% during the first ten months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).
During the January-October period 2023, Jordan's tourism income recorded $6.4 billion, driven by an increase in the number of tourists, which totaled 5.560 million guest, with a growth rate of 34%, the CBJ figures showed.
Additionally, overnight tourists surged to reach 4.656 million, recording a growth rate of 31.8%, while the number of one-day tourists reached 903,000, marking a growth rate of 47.4%, the data revealed.
According to the data, Jordanians' expenditure on tourism abroad increased by 30.9%, recording a value of $1.6 billion during the same period.
During last October, the figures indicated that tourism income achieved a growth of 11.7%, compared to the same month last year, reaching $614.8 million.
Also, Jordanians' spending on tourism abroad increased by 12.7%, reaching $136.5 million during last October.
