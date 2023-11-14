DPA Chief, UNRWA Official Talk Refugee Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 14 (Petra) -Director General of the Department of Palestinian Affairs (DPA), Rafiq Kherfan, on Tuesday discussed with Director of UNRWA Operations in Jordan several issues related to Palestinian refugees.In presence of Director of Camp Services, Osama Alqam, and Director of UNRWA and International Organizations, Heba Maani, the meeting went over the key developments and obstacles in the refugee field, according to a DPA statement.Discussions also focused on proposing multiple projects to improve the living conditions of Jordan's camp residents, and agreeing to dedicate a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people in their current plight, the statement said.During the meeting, Kherfan offered his deepest condolences to the war victims in Gaza from UNRWA staff, who sacrificed their lives while performing their duty, lauding the agency's efforts made in Gaza.