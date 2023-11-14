National Olive Festival To Kick Off November 23 Foregoes Cultural Activities-NARC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, Nov. 14 (Petra) -Director General of the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC), Dr. Nizar Haddad, said the 23rd edition of the National Olive Festival and Rural Products' Exhibition will be organized as scheduled on Thursday, October 23, in Mecca Mall.According to a NARC statement Tuesday, Haddad added that all cultural and artistic events are called off, in solidarity with Palestinian brethren and in confirmation of Jordan's position rejecting displacement of Palestinians and aggression on civilians.During his meeting with the festival's Steering and Preparatory Committee, he noted the process to pick eligible participants has almost completed its work, referring to a "major" challenge in light of receiving more than 1,100 requests from Jordan's rural women, farmers, and cooperative and charitable societies.The festival, he noted, will achieve its "desired" goal of providing a marketing window for the participants to help underprivileged households.Additionally, Haddad announced the festival will witness cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) by launching a campaign to collect cash and in-kind donations for the affected and injured families in Gaza.He also said the service to ship olive oil abroad at preferential prices is available, adding that this initiative will be an opportunity to donate to Gaza people by purchasing and dispatching products to Gazans due to their inability to harvest this year.