Palestinian Prisoner Dies In Israeli Detention, Dozens Tear Gassed In West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Nov 14 (Petra) -- A Palestinian prisoner died in an Israeli detention center on Monday, bringing to five the number of fatalities in Israeli jails in over a month, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners Club.They said in a statement that 33-year-old Abdul Rahman Mar'i died in Magiddo prison, calling his death "a new premeditated assassination."That raised to five the number of Palestinian prisoners since the Israeli war on Gaza began on October 7, including an unidentified prisoner from the Gaza Strip, they said.In the north of the occupied West Bank, dozens of Palestinians were suffocated by tear gas fired by the Israeli army at the main public hospital in the town of Tulkarem.The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that many patients and medical staff suffered from suffocation when soldiers fired tear gas at the entrance to the Thabet Thabet Government Hospital's emergency ward.Israeli forces have killed seven Palestinians earlier in the day during an ongoing army raid into Tulkarem and a nearby refugee camp.