               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zangezur Corridor Regarded As Regionwide Peace Project - Turkish Minister


11/14/2023 9:16:16 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The work on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor continues and is supported as a peace project in the region, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Trend reports.

"In particular, in order to improve East-West relations, the railway connection of the Central Corridor was provided by the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. In addition, work continues on the construction of the Zangezur Corridor, which will directly connect the Caspian Sea with Türkiye. The Zangezur corridor is supported as a peace project in the region," the Turkish minister said.

Uraloglu also noted that thanks to the "Development Path" project, a link will be created between Europe and Asia through the Persian Gulf.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107422242

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search