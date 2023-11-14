Zangezur Corridor Regarded As Regionwide Peace Project - Turkish Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The work on the
construction of the Zangezur Corridor continues and is supported as
a peace project in the region, Minister of Transport and
Infrastructure of Türkiye Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Trend reports.
"In particular, in order to improve East-West relations, the
railway connection of the Central Corridor was provided by the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line. In addition, work continues on the
construction of the Zangezur Corridor, which will directly connect
the Caspian Sea with Türkiye. The Zangezur corridor is supported as
a peace project in the region," the Turkish minister said.
Uraloglu also noted that thanks to the "Development Path"
project, a link will be created between Europe and Asia through the
Persian Gulf.
