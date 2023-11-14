Bronze Medalist In Ojag Sport Club's Open Championship Shares Her Love Of Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bronze medalist
of the Open Championship of Ojag Sport Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics
in the exercise without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2016
(group C), representative of the Aquatic Sports Palace Amina
Hasanzade told Trend she fell in
love with rhythmic gymnastics from the first training session.
Hasanzade also pointed out that rhythmic gymnastics is the most
beautiful sport.
"Today, I stepped onto the floor of the National Gymnastics
Arena for the first time. It was exciting to perform in front of
the judges. Everything went well, and I secured the third-place
position. I consider my result wonderful, given the number of
competition participants and their level of preparation," the young
gymnast said.
Hasanzade added that she will continue to train hard to showcase
high results in future tournaments.
The Open Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the
Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on November 14–15.
The competition involves 206 gymnasts in various age categories
from 24 domestic clubs.
