Bronze Medalist In Ojag Sport Club's Open Championship Shares Her Love Of Gymnastics

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Bronze medalist of the Open Championship of Ojag Sport Club in Rhythmic Gymnastics in the exercise without apparatus among gymnasts born in 2016 (group C), representative of the Aquatic Sports Palace Amina Hasanzade told Trend she fell in love with rhythmic gymnastics from the first training session.

Hasanzade also pointed out that rhythmic gymnastics is the most beautiful sport.

"Today, I stepped onto the floor of the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time. It was exciting to perform in front of the judges. Everything went well, and I secured the third-place position. I consider my result wonderful, given the number of competition participants and their level of preparation," the young gymnast said.

Hasanzade added that she will continue to train hard to showcase high results in future tournaments.

The Open Championship of Ojag Sport Club is being held at the Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on November 14–15.

The competition involves 206 gymnasts in various age categories from 24 domestic clubs.

