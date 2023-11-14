More Families Receive Keys To Their Houses In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 14. The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue in accordance with the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

This time, more 10 native families (40 people) have returned to Lachin city and received the keys to their houses.

The ceremony of handing the keys involved officials from the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, and Baku Improvement Service LLC.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 325 families - 1,245 people.

All conditions have been provided for residents to return to their former homes, which were restored or reconstructed in Lachin following the liberation on the orders of the president of state.

