More Families Receive Keys To Their Houses In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lachin (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) LACHIN, Azerbaijan, November 14. The return of
former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin
continue in accordance with the instruction of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.
This time, more 10 native families (40 people) have returned to
Lachin city and received the keys to their houses.
The ceremony of handing the keys involved officials from the
State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the
Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the
Lachin district, part of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, and
Baku Improvement Service LLC.
Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin
has been provided for 325 families - 1,245 people.
All conditions have been provided for residents to return to
their former homes, which were restored or reconstructed in Lachin
following the liberation on the orders of the president of
state.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107422240
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.