Azerbaijani Parliament Passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 Budget In First Reading

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The draft law of
the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social
Protection Fund for 2024" was submitted for discussion at today's
meeting in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.
The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted
in the first reading.
Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State
Social Protection Fund for 2024 have been approved in the amount of
6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channe
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107422239
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.