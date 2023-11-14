               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Parliament Passes State Social Protection Fund's 2024 Budget In First Reading


11/14/2023 9:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. The draft law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024" was submitted for discussion at today's meeting in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The document, after discussions, was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.

Thus, revenues and expenditures of the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024 have been approved in the amount of 6.9 billion manat ($4.1 billion).

