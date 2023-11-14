Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan Mull Tokyo-Tashkent-Bishkek Flight Launch

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 14 . Kyrgyzstan
and Uzbekistan are exploring the possibility of initiating a joint
flight route connecting Japan's Tokyo, Uzbekistan's Tashkent, and
Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Trend reports.
This topic was deliberated upon during a meeting between
Abylkasym Sherniyazov, President of the Tourism Development Support
Fund in Kyrgyzstan, and Jamshid Abdusalomov, First Deputy Chairman
of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee.
Elsewhere, the sides discussed proposals for establishing direct
and cost-effective flights from Uzbekistan's Tashkent, to Issyk-Kul
and Osh in Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, plans for combined tours
encompassing both Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan were addressed.
The conversation also touched upon the enhancement of
infrastructure at the "Madaniyat" road checkpoint along the
Kyrgyz-Uzbek border and extending the tourist registration period
on an equal basis for both countries.
Furthermore, discussions entailed the establishment of a bus
route from Osh city in Kyrgyzstan to the Uzbekistan border. It was
noted that buses manufactured in Samarkand could potentially be
employed for this route, and the Uzbek side expressed readiness to
provide them on a leasing basis.
