Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Living Wage, Need Criterion For 2024

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. A meeting of the
Parliament of Azerbaijan has discussed the living wage and the need
criterion for 2024 in the first reading, Trend reports.
The living wage in the country for next year is set at 270 manat
($158.8), for the working population - 287 manat ($168.8), for
pensioners - 222 manat ($130.59), and for children - 235 manat
($138).
The limit of the need criterion for 2024 for the purpose of
assigning targeted state social assistance is approved in the
amount of 270 manat.
The documents, after discussion, were put to a vote and approved
in the first reading.
Currently, the living wage and the need criterion in Azerbaijan
amount to 246 manat ($144.7).
