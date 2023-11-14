Azerbaijani FM Delivers Speech At Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the 1st
Azerbaijani-Moroccan business forum during his official visit to
Morocco, Trend reports.
He wrote on his page on X (Twitter) that the forum was a good
opportunity for a practical exchange of views on business and
investment opportunities existing in both countries.
The minister made an official visit to this country on November
12, 2023.
