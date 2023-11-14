               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani FM Delivers Speech At Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum


11/14/2023 9:15:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered a speech at the 1st Azerbaijani-Moroccan business forum during his official visit to Morocco, Trend reports.

He wrote on his page on X (Twitter) that the forum was a good opportunity for a practical exchange of views on business and investment opportunities existing in both countries.

The minister made an official visit to this country on November 12, 2023.

