CBA's Governor To Take Part In XI Congress Of Financiers Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Governor of the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov will take part in
the XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
Kazimov is on a business trip to Kazakhstan. He gave information
about this on X.
"As part of the trip, my speech at the XI Congress of Financiers
of Kazakhstan and meetings with the chairmen of central banks of a
number of countries are planned," Kazimov said.
The XI Congress of Financiers of Kazakhstan will be held in
Almaty on November 15, 2023. The event was organized by the
Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan with the support of the
National Bank of Kazakhstan and the Agency of the Republic of
Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial
Market.
At the panel sessions of the congress, heads of foreign central
banks and financial institutions, representatives of Kazakh
government agencies and financial organizations will discuss
topical issues of macroeconomic policy and the financial
sector.
The Governor of the Central Bank Taleh Kazimov held meetings
with representatives of the central banks of Tajikistan and
Kazakhstan, the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation
and Development of the Financial Market, as well as the management
of the Astana International Financial Center this year (from
February 27 through March 2, 2023). Prospects for further
cooperation and the creation of digital currencies were discussed,
and experience was exchanged on the general supervision of
financial institutions.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp
channel
MENAFN14112023000187011040ID1107422233
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.