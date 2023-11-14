Azerbaijan Approves New Rules Governing Reproduction Of National Banknotes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan has
passed new laws governing the reproduction (creation in a similar
form) of national banknotes, Trend reports.
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) noted that one of the main
goals of the CBA within the framework of effective and flexible
management of the money supply in the country is to strengthen
measures to counteract the falsification of national banknotes.
"In accordance with the requirements of the law of the Republic
of Azerbaijan "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan",
the "Rule for reproduction of banknotes", approved by the
resolution of the Board of the CBA of October 25, 2023, came into
force on November 3, 2023. The rule establishes requirements for
the reproduction of national paper banknotes and coins, including
requirements for their size when reproducing money, quality
parameters compared with electronic reproduction. Counterfeit
banknotes are considered to be made in violation of the
requirements of the reproduction rules," the CBA said.
