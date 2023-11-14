Azerbaijan Approves New Rules Governing Reproduction Of National Banknotes

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Azerbaijan has passed new laws governing the reproduction (creation in a similar form) of national banknotes, Trend reports.

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) noted that one of the main goals of the CBA within the framework of effective and flexible management of the money supply in the country is to strengthen measures to counteract the falsification of national banknotes.

"In accordance with the requirements of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the "Rule for reproduction of banknotes", approved by the resolution of the Board of the CBA of October 25, 2023, came into force on November 3, 2023. The rule establishes requirements for the reproduction of national paper banknotes and coins, including requirements for their size when reproducing money, quality parameters compared with electronic reproduction. Counterfeit banknotes are considered to be made in violation of the requirements of the reproduction rules," the CBA said.

