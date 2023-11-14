Woman Injured As Russian Forces Shell Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 49-year-old woman was injured in an enemy shelling of Beryslav city, Kherson region.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A pre-trial investigation as part of criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war has been initiated," the report says.

According to the investigation, on November 14, at about 12:20, a 49-year-old woman was injured in an enemy artillery shelling in the city of Beryslav. She was provided with medical treatment.

As Ukrinform reported, the number of injured in Russian shelling of the Novovorontsovka community in Kherson region increased to two.