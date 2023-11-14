Wages Of Majority Of Population Below Average, MP Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"In the state budget for 2024, the average monthly salary is 980 manats, and the average monthly pension is 483 manats. But the monthly salary and pensions of the majority of the population are much lower than this amount," MP Vahid Ahmedov said during the discussion of the draft law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2024" at today's session of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

Therefore, it is very important for the government to take more effective and efficient measures against monopolies and the resulting price manipulation, as well as anti-inflationary measures, including the early adoption of the Competition Code. These issues need to be addressed promptly to reduce the negative impact of continued food inflation on the poor, as well as to prevent price manipulation and artificial price increases.

"The opening of jobs in the regions should be a priority for the government of Azerbaijan. Particular attention should be paid to the creation of processing enterprises in the Guba-Khachmaz economic region. In addition to the creation of industrial parks in the territories liberated from occupation, I propose to build branches of military-industrial enterprises in these territories," the MP said.