As a new type of ecotourism, bird watching has been gaining
momentum year by year.
Azerbaijan offers countless bird-watching destinations for
nature lovers.
The country has become popular among bird-watching enthusiasts
from all over the world.
The State Tourism Board has identified bird watching as an area
to protect natural sites and attract tourists.
All necessary conditions have been created for ornithologists
and travellers to observe rare bird species throughout Azerbaijan
with minimal negative impact on the environment.
Beshbarmag Mount is a particularly popular bird spot along the
Caspian Sea coast and serves as an important stopping point for
migratory species, including the Imperial Eagle and Peregrine
Falcon.
Travellers flock here by the millions to bear witness to the
awe-inspiring mountain, which rises to 382 m above sea level.
The Beshbarmag Mount State Historical-Cultural and Natural
Reserve is added to the "Archaeological Monuments" section of the
list of immovable historical and cultural monuments of national
importance.
In July 2021, the State Tourism Agency proposed to approve the
security boundaries of the Beshbarmag Mount.
The picturesque villages of Khinalig and Laza are also home to
many bird species, especially the Caucasian black grouse and the
finch.
The Azerbaijan Tourism Board has recently organised a
promotional trip for media representatives from Great Britain,
Sweden, Bulgaria, and the Republic of South Africa, as well as tour
operators specialising in bird watching, in order to promote the
country`s ornithological tourism potential.
The foreign guests visited the 90-kilometer crossing between the
Caucasus Mountains and the Caspian Sea to observe the autumn
migration of birds in the territory of the Beshbarmag Mount State
Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve.
The tour operators also arrived in Shirvan, Gizilaghaj, Hirkan
National Parks, Mahmudchala Lake, Varvara Reservoir, and Khizi
Mountains, as well as other areas known as the main bird-watching
spots in Azerbaijan.
The programme also included presentations on ornithological
tourism for the participants of the trip, as well as meetings in
B2B format.