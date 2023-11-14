               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum Paves Way To More Beneficial Opportunities, Minister


11/14/2023 9:15:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov delivered an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

According to Azernews , the minister has shared a post on his official X page.

I was glad to deliver an opening speech at the first Azerbaijani-Moroccan Business Forum.

We welcomed SMBDA, AZPROMO, and Port of Baku signing relevant MoUs with their counterparts.

The forum will be an important milestone in exploring mutually beneficial opportunities.

MENAFN14112023000195011045ID1107422220

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search