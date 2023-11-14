Barcloud Releases New Inventory Management Mobile App

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

BarCloud is proud to announce the release of their groundbreaking inventory management mobile app, CartCloud. The companion app to their inventory system makes it easy for users to browse, select and request inventory directly from their warehouses, stockrooms and offices.

With the new inventory shopping app, users get a digital storefront that taps directly into the inventory in their facilities. This allows BarClouders to effortlessly shop for inventory items within their organization. Now, the inventory software users are no longer confined to completing Inventory Requisitions on only the web-based application, they can now request inventory directly from their mobile device.

A simplified request process: Users will only need to add items to their cart, specify the collection location, and initiate the approval request with a single, smooth transaction.

Real-time updates on requests: Keeps users updated whenever there are changes to their requests with instant alerts on their Requisitions. Easy-to-understand and actionable insights: Users can instantly access data visualizations designed to summarize approval statuses for all requests, stock levels, and more.

User-Friendly Interface: The app has an intuitive interface that makes switching locations and requesting items a breeze, ensuring that users can request items from anywhere, at any time.

Designed as a companion to BarCloud's Inventory Software, CartCloud is available for download on the App Store and Play Store. The app is accessible to users with an active subscription, offering a seamless transition into a more efficient and flexible inventory management experience.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.