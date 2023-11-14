Egypt FM Urges Immediate Ceasefire, Sustainable Relief Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed on Tuesday that it is essential to ensure an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and to allow humanitarian and relief aid to people there in a total, sustainable and safe manner.

The Egyptian foreign minister made the remark while meeting with visiting UN Under-Secretary General and UN Women's Executive Director Sima Bahous to look into the latest situation of Gaza, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The nonstop atrocities and violations of Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian civilians in the enclave, particularly women and children, completely amount to war crimes, Shoukry confirmed.

He called on the international community to live up to its due responsibilities by doing something to halt Israeli occupation forces' violence and collective punishment, siege, forced displacement and destruction of infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

For her part, the UN official voiced thanks to the Egyptian foreign minister for his country's efforts to address the humanitarian conditions of people in Gaza, and to medically treat Palestinians injured in Israeli occupation aggressions on Gazans. (end)

