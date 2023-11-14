Annual Crown Prince Shooting Championship Set To Launch On Thur.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- Annual Shooting Championship of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is set to launch on Thursday with participation of 400 shooters from Kuwait or Gulf countries, announced Chief of the Shooting Sports Federation, Duaij Al-Otaibi.

Al-Otaibi, at a press conference held on Tuesday, explained that the championship will be taking place in the shooting range complex, saying that this edition will include categories for both men and women competing in Olympic games of skeet and trap shooting, shotgun tourney, and archery.

He hailed the leadership's continuous support for the sport of shooting, saying that this support had enabled numerous achievements.

He underscored importance of such an event calling it stepping-stone towards international and continental championships to qualify to Paris Olympics 2024, and the Asian games to take place in Kuwait next January.

Al-Otaibi highlighted achievements of Kuwaiti shooters taking note of medalists during most recent Asian games in China, as well as the two shooters competing in Qatar world championship next week.

Federation Secretary Obaid Al-Osaimi, on his part, spoke of the preparations affirming readiness of organizing committee saying that ranges have been adequately prepped, and Kuwaiti referee teams are at the ready. (end0

