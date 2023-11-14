PADA Continues Partners To Employ Training Campaign

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Disability Affairs' (PADA) 'Partners to Employ' campaign continued on Tuesday to train and qualify people with disabilities for the labor market.

Over the past five years, the campaign has continuted to promote the vocational excellence of 258 trainess, thus strengthening the involvement in society in various governmental and private sectors including customer service, office management and information systems.

PADA organized this campaign in cooperation with the Human Social Development Institute, Public Authority of Manpower and Ministry of Social Affairs. (end)

