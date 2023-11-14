Gulf Arab States Press UN To Halt Gaza War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 14 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) urged the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday to shoulder responsibility and put an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, while calling on Israel to abide by international laws and conventions.

It is imperative that the international community acts decisively against the "dangerous violations" committed by Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians, GCC chief Jasem Al-Budaiwi told the UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland during talks in the Saudi capital.

The six-member bloc is "fully committed" to any measure that aims to provide support for the Palestinians, ultimately bringing their statehood aspirations to fruition, he underlined. (end)

