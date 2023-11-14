Stocks In Play

11/14/2023 - 9:01 AM EST - Li-FT Power Ltd. : Reported assays from 5 drill holes completed at the BIG East and Fi Southwest pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights: YLP-0077: 22 m at 1.35% Li2O, (BIG East); YLP-0074: 22 m at 0.82% Li2O, (BIG East); including: 10 m at 1.35% Li2O. Li-FT Power Ltd. shares V.LIFT are trading off 70 cents at $5.10.

