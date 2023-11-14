(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Uncertain Ahead of Inflation News













Stock futures were muted Tuesday ahead of a closely watched inflation report.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials grew 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,415.

Futures for the S&P 500 grabbed seven points, or 0.2%, at 4,432.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ marched 48.75 points, or 0.3%, to 15,595.75.

Traders will look for Home Depot's earnings report before the bell.

The October consumer price index reading was slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will parse the report for insights into the path of inflation that can inform expectations for how, or if, the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates going forward.

Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate the index will show an increase of 0.1% from the prior month and 3.3% on an annualized basis.

Excluding more volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core index is expected to rise 0.3% month over month and 4.1% year over year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 0.3% Tuesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 0.2%.

Oil prices slid 35 cents to $77.91 U.S. a barrel.

