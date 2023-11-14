Indi Yapa Abeywardena To Grace The Runway Once Again With 'Serenity By Indi'

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Leading designer Indi Yapa Abeywardena is set to grace the runway once again with the eagerly anticipated 'Serenity by Indi' Spring and Summer 2024 fashion show presented by Christell Luxury Wellness.

Following the resounding success of last year's event, this year's fashion extravaganza is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo. 'Serenity by Indi' showcase promises to be a testament to Indi's unparalleled craftsmanship and artistic vision.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Indi explained;“The collection is named Serenity, representing the state of being calm, peaceful, and untroubled. All of us face hard times and strive for serenity, peacefulness, and calmness. The collection reflects this state of mind, so everything is very pure, joyous, and soothing at the same time.”

Inspired by the concept of serenity evoking calm, peace, and tranquillity - the collection transports attendees to a place of pure joy and soothing elegance. 'Serenity by Indi' features exquisite fabrics, fusion silhouettes, intricate weaves, and hand-embellishments, culminating in a harmonious blend of artistry and modern craftsmanship.

The colour palette characterised by summerish and lively tones, introduces a hint of vintage and earthy hues for added charm. Carefully curated soft hues showcase a collection that encapsulates the essence of easing the calmness, striking a balance between cosy comfort and chic sophistication.

Indi's 'Serenity' collection boasts a range of neutral, earthy, and serene colour palettes. From apricot summer coloured symphony with golden glimmers to ink blue and shades of lavender, and warmer beige enhanced with glistening golden surfaces and a touch of black. The meticulously crafted pieces include sheath dresses, signature jackets, stylish sarees, asymmetric free-flowing skirts, A-line drapes, and more.

The runway will feature two captivating stories, including a showcase of Indi's signature bridal designs for the upcoming season. This grand event is a testament to Indi's dedication, presented through her brand House of Indi, standing as a meditation on balance-a seamless blend of timeless silhouettes cast in a contemporary light.

Indi Yapa Abeywardena's fashion showcase, 'Serenity by Indi,' for Spring and Summer 2024 is made possible by the esteemed partners, each playing a pivotal role in bringing this event to life. Christell Luxury Wellness is the official title partner. Headed by esteemed cosmetology experts Prof. Ramani Arsecularatne and Dr. Shanika Arsecularatne, Christell Skin Clinic is a leading cosmetology clinic in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Joining as the official hospitality partner is Cinnamon Grand Colombo, representing modernity, vibrance, and inspiring hospitality. Committed to exceeding customer expectations and ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees. The charismatic Danu Innasithamby, a renowned media and fashion personality takes the stage as the host for 'Serenity by Indi'.

Pure Gold by Tiesh, a distinguished jewellery brand known for exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs, is the official jewellery partner. Witness the harmonious pairing of their versatile pieces with the runway outfits, showcasing a unique blend of style.

Leena Hari's Studio serves as the official hair and makeup partner, providing a range of beauty and wellness experiences. With a focus on exclusive treatments and premium products, it stands as a luxurious destination for bridal and beauty services. Infusing a touch of glamour into the show, Lucky Susil's Nail Studio will be enhancing the models' nails.

VA Distilleries, a family-owned multi-spirit distillery committed to crafting original and authentic high-quality beverages, is our official beverage partner. Lastly, Haut Monde Event Management takes the helm as the official event and PR partner, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience.

As 'Serenity by Indi' unfolds, it reflects not only a fashion spectacle but a decade-long legacy of Indi's contributions to the fashion world. From INDI couture wear to IYA Bride, iBRIDE Bridal Lounge, WH, Indi Bindi, and INDI DIVA, Indi has revitalised traditional Sri Lankan crafts, earning her brand numerous awards and establishing it as a paragon of extravagance.