Cambridge Intelligence Joins Forces With Sistemi & Automazione To Boost Analysis At Italy's Central Bank

(MENAFN- Pressat) Together with their partners at Sistemi & Automazione , Cambridge Intelligence announced today that they have secured a tender to provide Italy's central bank with advanced link analysis capability.

The firm's graph visualization technology - KeyLines - will sit at the forefront of Banca d'Italia's efforts to fight financial crime. It will help specialists at the bank to visualize, analyze and investigate financial activity reported by financial services, payment, FinTech and gaming industries.

With interactive link analysis providing a user-friendly interface, analysts will gain clear insight into relationships, patterns and trends and spot hidden connections. This technology can also enable information sharing with other financial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Mariano Satriano, CEO of Sistemi & Automazione, is delighted with the partnership:

"We're excited to work with Cambridge Intelligence on this project, reinforcing the established path of expansion and collaboration between our teams. The KeyLines link analysis application is an invaluable addition to the platform, integrating large volumes of heterogeneous data into a simple, understandable and easily shareable view.”

As the leading visual link analysis software provider in the Italian public sector, Sistemi & Automazione already works with many government and financial institutions. They have also incorporated the KeyLines graph visualization technology into their own products. These include Polaris , which powers KYC and compliance activities for credit control, and the TETRAS platform for COMINT analysis.

Speaking about the project, Kaush Kotak, Chief Revenue Officer at Cambridge Intelligence, said:

“Information sharing is a vital tool in the fight against financial crime, and an ideal use case for our data visualization technologies. We're proud to work with several national financial crime prevention authorities in Europe, Asia and the US, including Cifas - the UK's largest cross-sector fraud sharing database, and now Banca d'Italia. Link analysis is a proven way to remove the silos that prevent information sharing, intuitively and effectively.”

